Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Home prices up 19% over last year, 4th largest jump in 35 years

Home prices have been on the rise over the last few years and numbers show prices continuing to...
Home prices have been on the rise over the last few years and numbers show prices continuing to rise at the start of 2022.(Storyblocks)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Home prices have been on the rise over the last few years, and it doesn’t look like things will change anytime soon.

The latest numbers from the U.S. National Home Price Index show prices rose more than 19% in January from the year before -- the fourth largest year-over-year jump in the 35 years since the index came out.

The pricing index shared data on 20 cities and 16 of the 20 reported home prices continued to increase.

“Home price changes in January 2022 continued the strength we had observed for much of the prior year,” said Craig J. Lazzara, managing director at S&P Dow Jones Indices. “The National Composite Index recorded a gain of 19.2% for the 12 months ended in January 2022; the 10- and 20-City Composites rose 17.5% and 19.1%, respectively. All three composites reflect a small acceleration of price growth for January 2022.”

Phoenix (+32.6%), Tampa Bay, Florida, (+30.8%) and Miami (28.1%) saw some of the most significant gains number-wise, according to the index.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham discusses the role one of his off-duty officers...
Sheriff: Off-duty Montgomery deputy, shot 5 times, returns fire, killing own father
Montgomery police and fire medics responded after a man was killed on Interstate 85 on March...
Pedestrian in fatal I-85 crash identified
Sunday afternoon Panama City Beach Police closed down part of Front Beach Road to curb spring...
One injured, 3 arrested in Panama City Beach shooting
Severe storms bring wind, tornado risk to Alabama Wednesday night
First Alert: Storms bring wind, tornado threat Wednesday night
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith apologizes: ‘I was out of line and I was wrong’

Latest News

FILE - President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington, on Dec. 31, 2020.
8-hour gap in Trump’s Jan. 6 White House phone records
Storms and severe storms are possible across all of Alabama Wednesday late afternoon into the...
First Alert Weather Day: Intense line of storms arrive late Wednesday
Numerous law enforcement officers respond to the scene of a shooting on Montgomery's Lower...
GoFundMe created for Montgomery County deputy shot 5 times by father
President Joe Biden has sought to deepen ties in Asia as a counterweight to China’s growing...
Biden is skeptical Russia is scaling back operations in Kyiv
Alisaya Danita Thompson-Dixon, 44, was sentenced Monday to serve just over three years in...
Montgomery tax preparer sentenced to federal prison