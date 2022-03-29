Advertise
Lee County Commission asks Ala. AG to weigh in on proposed trash fees

The commission is looking to clarify permitted methods of billing for garbage service that Lee County provides.
The commission is looking to clarify permitted methods of billing for garbage service that Lee County provides.
By WTVM Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - At Monday night’s Lee County Commission meeting, officials voted “yes” to call on Alabama’s attorney general’s office for an opinion on garbage fees and billing.

Out of an abundance of caution, they’re looking to clarify permitted methods of billing for garbage service that Lee County provides.

Back in June, the county offered an exclusive contract to Arrow Disposal Service for trash pickup.

Officials say they are looking for the attorney general to confirm the commission is within its right to collect garbage fees from taxpayers in order to fund the Arrow contract.

The contract awarded to Arrow Disposal Service is a topic of concern for many as companies and residents already had contracts with other pickup services.

The contract with Arrow could also force local private trash pickup companies in the area out of business.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

