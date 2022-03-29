Advertise
Man arrested after vigil for teen murder victims now charged with shooting man in the face

Artez Williams
Artez Williams(WALA)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One of the four men arrested after shots were fired at a vigil for two murder victims in Mobile is facing new charges related to another incident.

Artez Williams, 20, was arrested after gunfire erupted on the night of March 20 as family and friends gathered to remember 16-year-old Ja’Kobi Freeman and 19-year-old Cameron Montgomery. The teenagers were gunned down at the corner of Azalea Road and Cottage Hill Road on March 18.

Williams and three others arrested that night were attending the vigil when someone started shooting. They were not accused of firing shots at the vigil, but they were detained for other counts including illegal possession of weapons.

Police investigators said officers saw an unknown person firing the shots at the vigil, but no one was injured and the gunman has not been captured.

Police said they later connected Williams to a shooting that happened just two hours after Freeman and Montgomery were killed. According to investigators, the victim was sitting in a car on Heritage Road when Williams opened fire on him. Police said the victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his face. Williams is charged with first-degree assault and firing into an occupied vehicle.

FOX10 News asked Mobile Police how the three incidents are connected, but investigators said they did not want to reveal any additional details about the cases.

16-year-old Ja’Kobi Freeman and 19-year-old Cameron Montgomery were gunned down at the corner...
16-year-old Ja’Kobi Freeman and 19-year-old Cameron Montgomery were gunned down at the corner of Azalea Road and Cottage Hill Road on March 18.(WALA)

