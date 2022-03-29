Man faces arson charges after fire engulfs two buildings

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police have charged one person with arson after fires heavily damaged two downtown buildings on Monday.

Jeffrey Lanord Watford, 38, of Graceville, Florida faces two counts of Second Degree Arson and faces 17 counts of failing to appear for previous offenses on which he had been arrested.

Those fires began about 15 minutes apart in a three-block area and closed Oates Street, a major traffic artery, while firefighters battled flames.

One occurred at the now-closed Town Terrace Inn, where a developer plans to construct apartments, while the other happened at a vacant building near “the hump,” a small hill that passes over railroad tracks near the Houston County Courthouse.

A firefighter suffered minor injuries but did not require extensive treatment, per the fire department.

This story updated to reflect suspect will be identified publicly early Tuesday, not Wednesday and updated to correct charges to Arson 2nd degree, not first degree.

