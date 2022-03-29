Advertise
Man shot in Montgomery Monday night

Montgomery police say a man was shot in the 4300 block of Woodley Square West on March 28, 2022.
Montgomery police say a man was shot in the 4300 block of Woodley Square West on March 28, 2022.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a Monday night shooting.

Lt. Jarrett Williams said officers responded to the 4300 block of Woodley Square West shortly before 10 p.m. WSFA 12 News crews found the scene in the area of Ravenwood apartments.

Williams said a man had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

No other information was released per the ongoing investigation.

