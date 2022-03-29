Man shot in Montgomery Monday night

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a Monday night shooting.

Lt. Jarrett Williams said officers responded to the 4300 block of Woodley Square West shortly before 10 p.m. WSFA 12 News crews found the scene in the area of Ravenwood apartments.

Williams said a man had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

No other information was released per the ongoing investigation.

