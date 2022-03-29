Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Montgomery tax preparer sentenced to federal prison

Alisaya Danita Thompson-Dixon, 44, was sentenced Monday to serve just over three years in...
Alisaya Danita Thompson-Dixon, 44, was sentenced Monday to serve just over three years in prison and will be required to pay a fine and restitution to the IRS.(TravelingOtter / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery tax preparer has been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to helping prepare false income tax returns, according to U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart.

Alisaya Danita Thompson-Dixon, 44, was sentenced Monday to serve just over three years in prison followed by another year of supervised release. Additionally, she’ll have to pay a fine of more $100,000, as well as restitution in excess of $21,000 to the Internal Revenue Service.

Thompson-Dixon’s plea agree indicates she was indicted by a grand jury in mid-2021, charging her with helping to file false returns for clients from 2015-17 through her business, Magic Tax Service.

[FTC sues Intuit to stop ‘bait-and-switch’ TurboTax ads]

“Far too many tax preparers attempt to make money by putting false information on the returns of others,” U.S. Attorney Stewart stated. “In doing so, they are not only committing a crime, but they are also subjecting their customers to potential future scrutiny by the IRS. Hopefully, Ms. Thompson-Dixon’s sentence will serve as a warning to other tax return preparers who are considering schemes like these.”

“Yesterday’s sentencing of Thompson-Dixon is further evidence that tax crimes do not pay in the long run,” said Special Agent in Charge Dorsey. “As we continue the 2022 tax filing season, those who might consider preparing false tax returns should be aware of the negative consequences as evidenced in this sentencing. The sentencing of Thompson-Dixon emphasizes, the Internal Revenue Service and U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue aggressive pursuit of those who attempt to defraud America’s tax system.”

[Biden’s budget plan: Higher taxes on rich, lower deficits]

“Yesterday’s sentencing of Thompson-Dixon is further evidence that tax crimes do not pay in the long run,” said Special Agent in Charge James E. Dorsey with the IRS Criminal Investigation, Atlanta Field Office. “As we continue the 2022 tax filing season, those who might consider preparing false tax returns should be aware of the negative consequences as evidenced in this sentencing. The sentencing of Thompson-Dixon emphasizes, the Internal Revenue Service and U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue aggressive pursuit of those who attempt to defraud America’s tax system.”

Stewart encourages all taxpayers to review their returns and confirm that they recognize the items on them, adding that if a tax preparer refuses allow you to examine your tax return before it is filed, or if you review your tax return and see a business that is not yours or expenses you do not recognize, you should ask for clarification or seek a second opinion from a different return preparer.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham discusses the role one of his off-duty officers...
Sheriff: Off-duty Montgomery deputy, shot 5 times, returns fire, killing own father
Montgomery police and fire medics responded after a man was killed on Interstate 85 on March...
Pedestrian in fatal I-85 crash identified
Sunday afternoon Panama City Beach Police closed down part of Front Beach Road to curb spring...
One injured, 3 arrested in Panama City Beach shooting
Severe storms bring wind, tornado risk to Alabama Wednesday night
First Alert: Storms bring wind, tornado threat Wednesday night
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith apologizes: ‘I was out of line and I was wrong’

Latest News

Storms and severe storms are possible across all of Alabama Wednesday late afternoon into the...
First Alert Weather Day: Intense line of storms arrive late Wednesday
Numerous law enforcement officers respond to the scene of a shooting on Montgomery's Lower...
GoFundMe created for Montgomery County deputy shot 5 times by father
A new variant of COVID-19 is in Alabama.
New COVID-19 variant confirmed in Alabama
John Vinson Jr. has pleaded guilty to federal charges in connection to a 2020 Montgomery bank...
Suspect in 2020 Montgomery bank robbery pleads guilty