Montgomery tax preparer sentenced to federal prison

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery tax preparer has been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to helping prepare false income tax returns, according to U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart.

Alisaya Danita Thompson-Dixon, 44, was sentenced Monday to serve just over three years in prison followed by another year of supervised release. Additionally, she’ll have to pay a fine of more $100,000, as well as restitution in excess of $21,000 to the Internal Revenue Service.

Thompson-Dixon’s plea agree indicates she was indicted by a grand jury in mid-2021, charging her with helping to file false returns for clients from 2015-17 through her business, Magic Tax Service.

“Far too many tax preparers attempt to make money by putting false information on the returns of others,” U.S. Attorney Stewart stated. “In doing so, they are not only committing a crime, but they are also subjecting their customers to potential future scrutiny by the IRS. Hopefully, Ms. Thompson-Dixon’s sentence will serve as a warning to other tax return preparers who are considering schemes like these.”

“Yesterday’s sentencing of Thompson-Dixon is further evidence that tax crimes do not pay in the long run,” said Special Agent in Charge James E. Dorsey with the IRS Criminal Investigation, Atlanta Field Office. “As we continue the 2022 tax filing season, those who might consider preparing false tax returns should be aware of the negative consequences as evidenced in this sentencing. The sentencing of Thompson-Dixon emphasizes, the Internal Revenue Service and U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue aggressive pursuit of those who attempt to defraud America’s tax system.”

Stewart encourages all taxpayers to review their returns and confirm that they recognize the items on them, adding that if a tax preparer refuses allow you to examine your tax return before it is filed, or if you review your tax return and see a business that is not yours or expenses you do not recognize, you should ask for clarification or seek a second opinion from a different return preparer.

