New COVID-19 variant confirmed in Alabama

A new variant of COVID-19 is in Alabama.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Mobile County Health Department, a Mobile County resident has been infected with the Omicron BA.2 variant of COVID-19.

The specimen was processed at a laboratory that is under contract with the Mobile County Health Department.

Dr. Rendi Murphree said the resident was infected with the new variant in early March during travel to the northeastern United States. The resident had mild symptoms and has fully recovered.

