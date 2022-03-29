New COVID-19 variant confirmed in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Mobile County Health Department, a Mobile County resident has been infected with the Omicron BA.2 variant of COVID-19.

The specimen was processed at a laboratory that is under contract with the Mobile County Health Department.

Dr. Rendi Murphree said the resident was infected with the new variant in early March during travel to the northeastern United States. The resident had mild symptoms and has fully recovered.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.