Second suspect arrested after victim attacked, robbed on Tallassee nature trail

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A second suspect has been identified and arrested following a November attack and robbery that happened along a nature trail in Tallassee, according to court documents. Malik Deandre Allen, 21, of Tallassee, was arrested Friday in connection to the Nov. 17 incident.

Tallassee police previously took Jaquies La’Montavious Dewayne Hoffman, 19, also of Tallassee, into custody after he surrendered to authorities on Dec. 4. Both men are charged with first-degree robbery in this case.

According to court filings, the victim told Tallassee police he was in the nature trail area of Guesthouse Drive around 4 p.m. that afternoon when he was attacked by two people, including one who grabbed him from behind and choked him, and one who punched him repeatedly in the face.

The victim said Allen, whom he later identified through a photo line-up, as the suspect who punched him during a struggle that pulled him to the ground.

The affidavit further states that after the victim was taken to the ground, one of the suspects stood over the victim and placed his hand under his shirt near his waistband, “as if to present himself as holding a weapon.”

The victim stopped struggling upon belief the suspect was armed and allowed them to take whatever they wanted. Investigators reported the attackers then took the victim’s shoes, wallet, $300 in cash, and credit cards. They also smashed the victim’s phone.

Allen was released from the Elmore County Jail on bail of $60,000 on Tuesday. Court filings indicate Hoffman, who had the same bail amount, was released on Dec. 7.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been updated to reflect two suspects, not three, were involved, according to the Tallassee Police Department. Details have also been added about the second suspect, Jaquies Hoffman.

