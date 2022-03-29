Advertise
Suspect in 2020 Montgomery bank robbery pleads guilty

John Vinson Jr. has pleaded guilty to federal charges in connection to a 2020 Montgomery bank...
John Vinson Jr. has pleaded guilty to federal charges in connection to a 2020 Montgomery bank robbery in which shots were fired.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has pleaded guilty to a late 2020 Montgomery bank robbery.

According to U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart, John Adam Vinson Jr., 32, entered his plea on Monday.

According to Stewart, Vinson walked into the Regions Bank branch near Eastdale Mall on Dec. 14, 2020, then pulled a gun and fired it into an empty teller station. An employee who heard the shot came out of her office and was immediately grabbed by the suspect and taken to the door that accesses the teller counters.

Vinson grabbed money from the drawers, stuffed it into a bag, jumped over the counter, and fled the bank. While fleeing, the suspect was spotted by a responding Montgomery police officer, who was across the street.

MPD said the suspect fired at the officer, who then returned fire, injuring Vison. That exchange prompted the State Bureau of Investigation to file an attempted murder charge against Vinson, which is still pending.

Eight months after the robbery, Vinson was indicted by a federal grand jury for bank robbery, armed bank robbery, and discharging a firearm during a federal crime of violence.

While a sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled, Stewart’s office said that based on the nature of the crimes, Vinson faces anywhere between 20 years to life in prison.

