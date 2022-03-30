100 Alabama Miles Challenge encourages visits to state’s parks, nature preserves, rivers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The state’s 5th annual 100 Alabama Miles Challenge is officially underway.

The 100 Alabama Miles Challenge is a free statewide public program designed to inspire all Alabamians to be active, explore and connect with others by getting 100 miles of physical activity each year. While participants can walk, run, hike, bike, swim, paddle, ride, or roll to their 100-mile goal. Organizers encourage Alabamians to visit our state’s beautiful parks, nature preserves, and rivers with their friends and family.

[Click here to view a 2-mile loop around Montgomery you can do.]

Organizers encourage all Alabamians to visit www.100alabamamiles.org to register. As participants log their miles on the website, they will earn electronic badges for milestones they reach and places they visit, and they can even create teams and compete with others. Those completing the challenge in 2022 will receive coupons for purchases at outdoor partner retailers.

An exciting new feature of the program is its integration with Strava. This popular free digital service enables users to automatically track their miles using various wearable devices or with a mobile app. When participants register for Strava, they can link their account to 100 Alabama Miles and import their data, logging their miles automatically.

“Partnering with Strava makes participating in the 100 Alabama Miles Challenge easier for anyone looking to get active in 2022,” said Brian Rushing, the program’s coordinator and director of economic development initiatives at UACED. “Using your Fitbit, Apple Watch, or even your smartphone, you will be able to capture and log your 100 Alabama Miles seamlessly as you explore our beautiful state.”

100 Alabama Miles Challenge participants have logged over 166,000 miles since the program’s start in 2018.

