12-year-old killed by younger brother who found gun, police say

This follows a series of shootings in St. Louis involving children handling guns.
By Dan Greenwald and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) – Police say a 10-year-old boy shot and killed his 12-year-old brother while playing with a gun they found inside a home in St. Louis.

KMOV reports the siblings were with a parent who was getting a haircut at the home when the tween was shot in the face.

This tragedy follows a series of shootings in St. Louis involving children handling guns.

“This is like the third incident in a week we’ve had so far. Prior to that, we have sent out information to the alderpersons about receiving gun locks. As an agency, we will come out and teach everyone how to use them,” said Major Ryan Cousins with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say two teenagers were shot and killed around 2 a.m. Friday while they were doing a Livestream video.

Family members believe the shooting was accidental, but the Public Safety Director said the shooting is being investigated as a murder-suicide, according to KMOV.

In February, a 12-year-old girl was injured in an accidental self-inflicted shooting, according to the Associated Press.

“We do understand people are going to own guns, however, to protect these children, we want to ensure these guns are secured safely,” Cousins said.

