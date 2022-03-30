2 charged in Montgomery armed carjacking

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged two people after a vehicle was taken at gunpoint.

According to Lt. Jarrett Williams, Marquice Moore, 26, and Zacharia Scott, 20, are each charged with first-degree robbery.

Williams said the robbery took place on March 21 around 3:30 p.m. on Heath Drive.

According to an arrest affidavit, the subjects stole the victim’s 2013 Honda Civic. Scott was said to have been armed with a handgun during the robbery.

Williams said Moore and Scott were identified as the suspects and were taken into custody Monday by U.S. Marshals. They were taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $60,000 bail.

