Alabama lawmakers OK math initiative for elementary students

Alabama lawmakers have given final approval to a math initiative that will use instructional coaches, assessments and interventions to try to boost the state’s lagging test scores.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers have given final approval to a math initiative that will use instructional coaches, assessments and interventions to try to boost the state’s lagging test scores.

The Alabama House of Representatives on Tuesday voted 76-24 for the Senate-passed bill dubbed the Alabama Numeracy Act.

The Alabama Senate accepted House changes to the bill that now goes to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey.

State Sen. Arthur Orr, the sponsor of the bill, said the goal is to make sure elementary students in kindergarten through fifth grades have an adequate foundation in math.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

