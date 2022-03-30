Alabama woman shares multiple sclerosis journey to encourage others

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - March is Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month, a time to focus on the disease often referred to simply as MS, which causes the immune system to eat away at the protective covering of nerves, leading to a wide variety of painful symptoms.

For one Montgomery woman, it’s been a long journey. She’s now on a mission to encourage others living with MS.

Jessica Lynch is a wife, mother and multiple sclerosis warrior, and she’s balancing it all at just 31.

March marks Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month. MS is a disease in which the immune system eats away at the protective covering of nerves and leads to a wide variety of symptoms. For one Montgomery woman it’s been a long journey. She is now on a mission to encourage others living with MS (Source: WSFA 12 News)

“I’ve tried to not say I have MS,” Lynch explained. “I have a diagnosis of MS, you know, because it’s not going to control me.”

Lynch still remembers realizing something was wrong.

“I was a waitress,” she recalled, “and I was, like, dropping glasses and spilling water to customers. And then as the day went on, it just got worse and worse, and they actually thought I was having a stroke.”

Lynch says after a number of tests, she finally got an answer. At age 19, she learned she had multiple sclerosis.

“I never heard about it or anything like that, and, you know, research seems scary,” she explained. “I haven’t gotten back to what I was before that diagnosis. During my worst relapse it was so bad I thought I wasn’t gonna come back from it. But I came back. I couldn’t walk. I couldn’t talk. I couldn’t eat. I couldn’t even bathe myself.”

Dr. Ashish Vyas with the Baptist Health Neurological Clinic says MS is an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information between the brain and body.

“It can impact anyone,” the doctor stated, but “usually the age group that is around 15 to 45 is the most vulnerable age group.”

Experts says there are a number of symptoms to be mindful of:

The symptoms of multiple sclerosis include:

Cognitive difficulties

Vision problems

Fatigue

Heat sensitivity

Bowel and bladder problems

Pain

Motor problems

While there is not currently a cure for MS, Dr. Vyas says there are a number of treatments that “are helping MS patient to remain in control and lead a stable life.”

Currently, Jessica Lynch receives infusion treatments. As she continues on her journey, she’s now using social media in hopes of encouraging other MS warriors. You can follow Jessica’s journey on Instagram by going to @imslayingms.

“Your life may be different, but it’s not over,” Lynch says. “So you may have to make adjustments, but you can still live a fulfilling life.”

According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society nearly a million people in the US are living with MS.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.