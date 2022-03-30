Advertise
Alabama’s first Huey Magoo’s restaurant opens in Montgomery

Huey Magoos serves hand-breaded, grilled, or “sauced” chicken tenders are “marinated for...
Huey Magoos serves hand-breaded, grilled, or “sauced” chicken tenders are “marinated for 24-hours and then made to order.” The chain also serves salads, sandwiches and wraps, the website says. (Source: Huey Magoos)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Florida-based fast food chicken chain has opened its first restaurant in Alabama.

Huey Magoo’s opened the new restaurant in Montgomery Tuesday. It’s located at 8001 Vaughn Rd.

Huey Magoo’s serves hand-breaded, grilled, or “sauced” chicken tenders that are “marinated for 24-hours and then made to order.” The chain also serves salads, sandwiches, and wraps, according to the company.

In 2021, the chain announced it planned to open four stores in the Montgomery area.

The chain has restaurant locations in Florida, Georgia, and Mississippi with plans to expand into other states in the near future.

