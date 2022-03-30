Alabama’s first Huey Magoo’s restaurant opens in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Florida-based fast food chicken chain has opened its first restaurant in Alabama.

Huey Magoo’s opened the new restaurant in Montgomery Tuesday. It’s located at 8001 Vaughn Rd.

Huey Magoo’s serves hand-breaded, grilled, or “sauced” chicken tenders that are “marinated for 24-hours and then made to order.” The chain also serves salads, sandwiches, and wraps, according to the company.

In 2021, the chain announced it planned to open four stores in the Montgomery area.

The chain has restaurant locations in Florida, Georgia, and Mississippi with plans to expand into other states in the near future.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.