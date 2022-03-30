Advertise
Clerk doused with gasoline and set on fire by woman at store near Pensacola

Crime scene tape over police lights.
Crime scene tape over police lights.(Aranami / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 | MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A woman doused a clerk with gasoline and set her on fire Wednesday at a store near Pensacola, deputies said.

It happened around 1 p.m. at the Circle K on North W Street at Massachusetts Avenue.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigators said the woman had a gas can when she walked into the store and splashed the victim. Witnesses said the suspect then lit a match and set the victim on fire.

Another employee rushed in to help the victim and was also burned. The clerk suffered severe, life-threatening burns.

The suspect has been arrested, but deputies have not released her name.

