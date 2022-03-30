Advertise
Dothan man faces more child porn charges

Adham Khaled Bakr.
Adham Khaled Bakr.(Source: Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan man already facing numerous pornography charges has been accused of other similar crimes.

Adham Khled Bakr, 20, is charged with 25 counts of child pornography possession, after the addition of five counts on Tuesday. He was first arrested on February 14.

“Those charges were the result of a tip sent from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force,” Dothan Police Lt. Ronald Hall said in a statement.

Bond on the latest charges Bakr faces is set at $150,000.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

