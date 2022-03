First Alert Weather Day: Intense line of storms this evening and tonight

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday will be a First Alert Weather Day: That means our team of meteorologists are monitoring our next storm system, and it looks to be one that will bring impacts to not only Alabama but the Deep South in general. All eyes are on a significant threat of severe weather Wednesday evening and overnight. A potent system with plenty of wind energy pushes through starting Wednesday afternoon and will move through our area Wednesday night, bringing with it the threat of impactful storms.

We will continue to have mostly dry continue now through Wednesday afternoon. With a mix of sun and clouds, most towns climbed into the 70s and low 80s today... that warmth will help approaching storms and could give them a better environmental to linger in late Wednesday.

More 80s are on the way tomorrow under partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will turn windy as the day progresses as that strong system pushes closer from the west.

Sustained wind speeds of 15-30 mph with gusts of 30-50 mph will occur Wednesday afternoon and night as this system impacts Alabama. This will be without any rain or storms.

Not only will the wind be cranking, but a line of strong to severe thunderstorms will move through late Wednesday evening and night before exiting around sunrise Thursday.

Wednesday after dark through the pre-dawn hours of Thursday is when our risk is the highest for storms... (WSFA 12 News)

This line of storms will be capable of producing damaging winds of 60-80 mph, tornadoes and torrential rainfall.

With the amount of wind energy and shear in place, it’s feasible that this line produces rather large areas of wind damage as compared to our previous events. It’s also possible that we get a strong tornado or two depending on how exactly the line acts as it comes through.

New data suggests the ingredients for severe weather will be in place for all of our viewing area with minor differences from west to east. For that reason, we’ve eliminated the “very low” and “low” risk areas, expanded the “medium” risk area and introduced a “high” risk area on our latest severe weather outlook graphic.

Behind this system it will be quiet and a bit cooler to end the week. High temperatures return to the 70s as March ends and April kicks off. Skies will be partly cloudy.

A chance of rain showers may return Friday night through Saturday, but models disagree on what comes of that potential, so we’re capping rain chances at roughly 30% for now. It does appear that the farther south you are, the higher your chance of seeing wet weather.

We’ll all dry out for the second half of the weekend and beginning of next week with high temperatures continuing to rise through the 70s.

