Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Garth Brooks to perform first ever concert at Protective Stadium

Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks(Garth Brooks)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mega country super star Garth Brooks is coming to Birmingham this summer and he’s breaking in the new Protective Stadium.

Brooks will be in town Saturday June 4 and it’ll be first ever concert held at Protective.

Gov. Kay Ivey is excited.

“You can blame it all on our roots when we show up in boots to welcome Garth Brooks back to the Alabama Clay June 4 for the new Protective Stadium’s first concert. I am proud to have Garth here in Sweet Home Alabama and know Alabamians and folks from all over will give this country legend a warm welcome in Birmingham this summer,” she when the concert was announced.

The show starts at 7 p.m.

You can purchase tickets at https://www.ticketmaster.com/artist/732705

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept....
Sandy Hook families reject Alex Jones settlement offer
Storms and severe storms are possible across all of Alabama Wednesday late afternoon into the...
First Alert Weather Day: Intense line of storms this evening and tonight
Alisaya Danita Thompson-Dixon, 44, was sentenced Monday to serve just over three years in...
Montgomery tax preparer sentenced to federal prison
161 people were also arrested over the weekend
78 people from Alabama arrested during chaotic Florida spring break weekend
Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham discusses the role one of his off-duty officers...
Sheriff: Off-duty Montgomery deputy, shot 5 times, returns fire, killing own father

Latest News

Two lawmakers say their separate proposals to create a state lottery and allow casinos in...
Sponsors: Lottery bills unlikely to get vote this session
The 100 Alabama Miles Challenge officially underway
The 100 Alabama Miles Challenge officially underway
The state’s 5th annual 100 Alabama Miles Challenge is officially underway.
100 Alabama Miles Challenge encourages visits to state’s parks, nature preserves, rivers
Storms and severe storms are possible across all of Alabama Wednesday late afternoon into the...
First Alert Weather Day: Intense line of storms this evening and tonight