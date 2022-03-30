Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Have you received a text from your own Verizon number?

(David Ramos | Getty Images)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK, NY. (WTVM) - Verizon is warning its users to be aware about a text scam targeting some customers.

Many users reported getting a message that appears to be from their own phone number which claims to offer “a little gift” for paying March’s phone bill.

The phone company says you should never respond or open any attachments that come along with such messages. Users are urged to delete these messages immediately.

“Verizon is aware that bad actors are sending spam text messages to some customers which appear to come from the customers’ own number,” the company told The Verge. “Our team is actively working to block these messages, and we have engaged with US law enforcement to identify and stop the source of this fraudulent activity. Verizon continues to work on behalf of the customer to prevent spam texts and related activity.”

Verizon officials say receiving a suspicious message typically will not put you at risk if you do not reply, open attachments, or provide any personal information.

To report phishing scams to Verizon, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept....
Sandy Hook families reject Alex Jones settlement offer
Storms and severe storms are possible across all of Alabama Wednesday late afternoon into the...
First Alert Weather Day: Intense line of storms this evening and tonight
Alisaya Danita Thompson-Dixon, 44, was sentenced Monday to serve just over three years in...
Montgomery tax preparer sentenced to federal prison
161 people were also arrested over the weekend
78 people from Alabama arrested during chaotic Florida spring break weekend
Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham discusses the role one of his off-duty officers...
Sheriff: Off-duty Montgomery deputy, shot 5 times, returns fire, killing own father

Latest News

Montgomery police say a man wanted in a shooting investigation has turned himself in nearly...
Man turns self in after Montgomery shooting
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
2 people have been charged in a Montgomery armed carjacking. (Pictured: Scott, Moore)
2 charged in Montgomery armed carjacking
Storms and severe storms are possible across all of Alabama Wednesday late afternoon into the...
First Alert Weather Day: Intense line of storms this evening and tonight
Adham Khaled Bakr.
Dothan man faces more child porn charges