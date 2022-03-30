Lowndes County probate completes digitization project

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Lowndes County Probate Office has completed a digitizing project, placing thousands of records online.

The project was a collaboration with Cott Systems to scan and organize the records into an index software system. According to the probate office, citizens will now have 24-hour access to data and images.

Digitizing the items will give the public access to information without needed to handle the original documents or travel to the probate office. The digitization also ensures that the county’s valuable records are preserved and backed up electronically in case of disaster, the probate office added.

Records are now digitally available and searchable online by visiting https://recordhub.cottsystems.com/lowndes.

