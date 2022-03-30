Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Man charged with shooting into occupied Alabama Power vehicle

John Brandon Harris, 31, is charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle in Montgomery on...
John Brandon Harris, 31, is charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle in Montgomery on March 29, 2022.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to an incident Tuesday night in which shots were fired into an Alabama Power vehicle, according to court filings.

The suspect, 31-year-old John Brandon Harris, of Montgomery, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

According to court records, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Gaston Avenue. That’s near Fairview Avenue and Interstate 65 in west Montgomery.

Two people were inside the Alabama Power vehicle at the time shots were fired, the filings noted.

The Montgomery Police Department said Harris was identified as the suspect and taken into custody at a local hospital. He was then transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where his bail is set at $30,000.

A motive for the shooting was not clear.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms and severe storms are possible across all of Alabama Wednesday late afternoon into the...
First Alert Weather Day: Intense line of storms this evening and tonight
FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept....
Sandy Hook families reject Alex Jones settlement offer
Alisaya Danita Thompson-Dixon, 44, was sentenced Monday to serve just over three years in...
Montgomery tax preparer sentenced to federal prison
161 people were also arrested over the weekend
78 people from Alabama arrested during chaotic Florida spring break weekend
Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham discusses the role one of his off-duty officers...
Sheriff: Off-duty Montgomery deputy, shot 5 times, returns fire, killing own father

Latest News

Storms and severe storms are possible across all of Alabama Wednesday late afternoon into the...
First Alert Weather Day: Intense line of storms this evening and tonight
Severe storms to hit Alabama Wednesday
Line of severe storms to hit Alabama Wednesday
The IRS reminds teachers and educators planning ahead for their 2022 taxes that they'll be able...
IRS: Inflation increases tax deductions for teachers up to $300 for the first time
Ahead of the potential for severe weather Wednesday, communities across the River Region have...
Storm shelters open ahead of Wednesday’s severe weather