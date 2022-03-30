Man charged with shooting into occupied Alabama Power vehicle

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to an incident Tuesday night in which shots were fired into an Alabama Power vehicle, according to court filings.

The suspect, 31-year-old John Brandon Harris, of Montgomery, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

According to court records, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Gaston Avenue. That’s near Fairview Avenue and Interstate 65 in west Montgomery.

Two people were inside the Alabama Power vehicle at the time shots were fired, the filings noted.

The Montgomery Police Department said Harris was identified as the suspect and taken into custody at a local hospital. He was then transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where his bail is set at $30,000.

A motive for the shooting was not clear.

