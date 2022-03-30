Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Man turns self in after Montgomery shooting

Montgomery police say a man wanted in a shooting investigation has turned himself in nearly...
Montgomery police say a man wanted in a shooting investigation has turned himself in nearly three weeks after the incident.((Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man wanted in a shooting investigation has turned himself in nearly three weeks after the incident.

Lt. Jarrett Williams said Kevin Merriweather is now charged with second-degree assault following an early morning shooting on March 5 on Vaughn Lakes Boulevard.

According to court records, the victim was shot in the left leg and required surgery.

Williams said Merriweather was identified as a suspect in the shooting and surrendered to authorities on Tuesday.

Merriweather was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a bail of $15,000.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept....
Sandy Hook families reject Alex Jones settlement offer
Storms and severe storms are possible across all of Alabama Wednesday late afternoon into the...
First Alert Weather Day: Intense line of storms this evening and tonight
Alisaya Danita Thompson-Dixon, 44, was sentenced Monday to serve just over three years in...
Montgomery tax preparer sentenced to federal prison
161 people were also arrested over the weekend
78 people from Alabama arrested during chaotic Florida spring break weekend
Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham discusses the role one of his off-duty officers...
Sheriff: Off-duty Montgomery deputy, shot 5 times, returns fire, killing own father

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
2 people have been charged in a Montgomery armed carjacking. (Pictured: Scott, Moore)
2 charged in Montgomery armed carjacking
Storms and severe storms are possible across all of Alabama Wednesday late afternoon into the...
First Alert Weather Day: Intense line of storms this evening and tonight
Adham Khaled Bakr.
Dothan man faces more child porn charges