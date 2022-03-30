Man turns self in after Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man wanted in a shooting investigation has turned himself in nearly three weeks after the incident.

Lt. Jarrett Williams said Kevin Merriweather is now charged with second-degree assault following an early morning shooting on March 5 on Vaughn Lakes Boulevard.

According to court records, the victim was shot in the left leg and required surgery.

Williams said Merriweather was identified as a suspect in the shooting and surrendered to authorities on Tuesday.

Merriweather was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a bail of $15,000.

