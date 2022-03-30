Advertise
NWS: Demopolis weather radio transmitter off air

(Ty Morrow (custom credit) | Unsplash)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to NWS Birmingham, the Demopolis weather radio transmitter (162.475 Mhz) is off the air due to a phone line issue.

If you normally use the Demopolis transmitter, you will need to switch to the Selma (162.45) or Tuscaloosa transmitters (162.40) to get warnings.

NWS said techs are working to fix the problem.

