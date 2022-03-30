Opelika City Schools names new superintendent

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika City School District has announced its next superintendent.

Dr. Farrell Seymore, a 25-year veteran of Opelika City Schools, currently serves as principal of Opelika High School.

He joined the district in 1997 as a science teacher at Opelika Middle School where he later served as assistant principal and principal, according to a release from system. He has served in his current role at OHS since 2011.

“After careful consideration of the submitted applications for the position of Superintendent of Opelika City Schools, the OCS Board made the unanimous decision to offer the job to Dr. Farrell Seymore,” said Dr. Kevin Royal, OCS Board chairman. “Dr. Seymore possesses the leadership qualities necessary to lead our system into the future, building on the strong foundation laid for him by Dr. Mark Neighbors and his predecessors. These qualities are tempered by humility and a genuine desire to serve the children of Opelika. He is greatly respected by his peers as evidenced by his positions of leadership in local and state organizations. We are excited to see what can be accomplished for the students of Opelika City Schools under Dr. Seymore’s leadership.”

Dr. Seymore was named the Alabama High School Principal of the Year in 2015.

“I am honored and humbled to accept the position of Superintendent of the Opelika City Schools. I am thankful to the members of the school board for this opportunity,” said Seymore. “The Opelika community is a special place with outstanding students, families, and teachers. It is my desire to continue to find ways to build on our mission statement of Educating Every Child, Every Day.”

Seymore earned three degrees, including a PhD in Education Administration, from Auburn University.

He will take over for current superintendent Dr. Mark Neighbors who announced plans to retire earlier this year.

