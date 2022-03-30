Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Police: 6 killed in Pennsylvania pileup of 80 vehicles

Interstate 81 North near the Minersville exit, Foster Twp., Pa., was the scene of a...
Interstate 81 North near the Minersville exit, Foster Twp., Pa., was the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Monday, March 28, 2022.(David McKeown/Republican-Herald via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — State police said a deadly pileup involving 80 vehicles on a Pennsylvania interstate during a snow squall killed six people.

Police at the Frackville station said Wednesday morning that identities of the victims would be released “once death notifications have been made to their families.”

Police also said the crash during “an active snow squall” shortly after 10:30 a.m. Monday involved 39 commercial vehicles and 41 passenger vehicles, for a total of 80 — greater than earlier estimates of 40 to 60 vehicles.

The stretch of 1-81 opened at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say the crash took place in poor visibility.

It was captured in videos posted on social media that showed drivers and passengers lining the snowy road and jumping out of the way as the cascade of crashes unfolded.

Some vehicles were mostly burned and others melted onto the highway.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept....
Sandy Hook families reject Alex Jones settlement offer
Storms and severe storms are possible across all of Alabama Wednesday late afternoon into the...
First Alert Weather Day: Intense line of storms this evening and tonight
Alisaya Danita Thompson-Dixon, 44, was sentenced Monday to serve just over three years in...
Montgomery tax preparer sentenced to federal prison
161 people were also arrested over the weekend
78 people from Alabama arrested during chaotic Florida spring break weekend
Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham discusses the role one of his off-duty officers...
Sheriff: Off-duty Montgomery deputy, shot 5 times, returns fire, killing own father

Latest News

The cost of buying and building homes in the U.S. is going up.
Home, construction costs soaring
Pictured are (top row from left) Amanda Andrews, Breonna Johnson, Charles Bryant, (bottom row...
6 accused of kidnapping, torturing woman they met online, sheriff says
FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2020 file photo a man wearing a mask passes the New York Stock Exchange...
Even as inflation bites, corporate profits remain flush
Montgomery police say a man wanted in a shooting investigation has turned himself in nearly...
Man turns self in after Montgomery shooting
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases