Selma City Schools superintendent named new head of NOLA schools

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The superintendent of Selma City Schools has been named to the same position in New Orleans’s public school system, our sister station WVUE Fox 8 has confirmed.

Avis Williams will become the first Black woman to run Louisiana’s largest school system. WVUE reported Williams, one of three finalists for the job, was unanimously approved by the school board, which announced the hire on Wednesday.

Williams was one of 50 candidates to apply for the NOLA position, and one of 15 who made it to the board interview process who had been vying for the role. WVUE reports Williams will now move to the contract negotiation phase with the school board.

Honored, humbled & thrilled by this new opportunity @NOLAPSchools. I'm ready to bring the community together and do important work for Every Child at Every School, Every Day! Can't wait to get started! #WomenLeadingEd My thanks to the OPSB for their trust & confidence in me! https://t.co/Qjjiv4qFgt — Dr. Avis Williams (@DrAvisW) March 30, 2022

Williams was also one of five for the superintendent position with Montgomery Public Schools. She was set for a public interview on April 7.

WSFA 12 News has reached out to MPS leadership for comment on Williams’ hiring by another system and how that will affect its own search to replace retiring Superintendent Ann Roy Moore.

Williams has been the superintendent of Selma City Schools since 2017 and, according to her resume, has the “ability to increase student achievement in high poverty schools and improve community support as a teacher, principal, and superintendent of schools.”

While working for Selma City Schools, her resume notes she was named a 2019 finalist for Alabama State Superintendent of the Year and 2021 Superintendent to Watch by National School PR Association.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.