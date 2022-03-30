Advertise
Senate committee passes education budget

A senate committee passed the education budget Wednesday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Erin Davis
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lawmakers say more improvements to the state’s education system, are on the way as the Education Trust Fund budget passed through a senate committee Wednesday morning. The budget is the highest it’s ever been at $8.2 billion.

It includes more money for educators. If passed completely, in October teachers will receive a 4% pay raise and all educators will get a 1% pay increase. Totaling 5% for teachers. And all educators will get a 1% increase every year.

Sen. Arthur Orr, chair of the Finance and Taxation Education Committee, says not only do educators deserve a raise and hope that it will help with retention.

“I’m a firm believer that you get what you pay for,” said Orr. “If we’re not, you know, rewarding people for their service in the classroom, through compensation, we’re gonna be in trouble.”

The pay raises are only part of legislators’ efforts to improve Alabama’s education system.

“Invest those dollars, both in the Literacy Act and the Numeracy Act, and get them those core skills,” said Orr.

The education budget includes $15 million to start the Numeracy Act. Over time this will improve math scores and become a bigger budget line item.

“The estimate is that I had when the bill was in the Senate was $92 million once it is fully implemented in the year 2028,” said Orr.

The Numeracy Act passed Tuesday and now awaits a signature from Gov. Kay Ivey.

