Smiths Station educator named athletic director of Opelika City Schools

The Opelika City School District has hired Jamie Williams as its next athletic director.
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika City School District has hired Jamie Williams as its next athletic director.

He currently serves as assistant principal at Smiths Station High School.

According to Opelika City Schools, Williams began his more than 24 years of teaching and coaching experience in Eufaula. He has also held positions at several schools including Auburn High, Opelika High, and Smiths Stations High.

“We welcome Jamie Williams as our new athletic director.  His experience as a veteran teacher, coach, and administrator will be an asset as we transition this job into a full-time position,” said Dr. Farrell Seymore, Opelika High School Principal. “His strong record of integrity and building relationships will add to our rich athletic tradition.”

“I want to thank Dr. Neighbors, the school board and the administration for giving me the opportunity to serve as athletic director; an opportunity that I am humbled, honored and grateful for. This is truly an answered prayer,” said Williams. “I am committed to uphold the athletic tradition, standards and character that Opelika stands for. My family and I look forward to seeing you in the stands, on the fields/courts and in the classroom. Go Dawgs!”

Williams graduated from Auburn University with a bachelor’s degree in Science Education and a master’s degree in Higher Education Administration. He also earned a master’s degree in Secondary Administration from Arkansas State University.

