Sponsors: Lottery bills unlikely to get vote this session

Two lawmakers say their separate proposals to create a state lottery and allow casinos in Alabama are unlikely to get voted on this session.(Source: Gray Television)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Two lawmakers say their separate proposals to create a state lottery and allow casinos in Alabama are unlikely to get voted on this session.

Rep. Chip Brown and Sen. Greg Albritton said Tuesday that the outlook for their bills is grim with just six days remaining in the legislative session.

Alabama is one of five states without a state lottery. State voters in 1999 rejected a lottery proposed by then-Gov. Don Siegelman.

Divisions over electronic gambling and other disagreements have since doomed efforts to get another statewide vote.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

