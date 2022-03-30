Advertise
Storm shelters open ahead of Wednesday’s severe weather

Ahead of the potential for severe weather Wednesday, communities across the River Region have...
Ahead of the potential for severe weather Wednesday, communities across the River Region have opened storm shelters to the public. Pictured is a storm shelter in Macon County.((Source: Macon County EMA))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ahead of the potential for severe weather Wednesday, communities across the River Region have opened storm shelters to the public.

According to the WSFA 12 News Weather team, a significant threat of severe weather exists for Central Alabama Wednesday evening into Thursday.

Here is the latest information on the severe weather threat.

The following have opened shelters to the public:

Covington County:

  • Andalusia Junior High School- 408 Fourth Avenue, Andalusia. The shelter in the safe room will open at 9 p.m. Wednesday

Tallapoosa County:

  • The Adelia Russell Library in Alexander City will open Wednesday as a shelter at 10 p.m.

Tallassee:

  • The city of Tallassee will open the storm shelter behind City Hall at 6 p.m. Wednesday. It will remain open until 6 a.m. Thursday.

