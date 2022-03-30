Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Woman arrested after Troy bank robbery, police chase

Raven Alexandrea Thornton is charged with first-degree robbery following a bank robbery and...
Raven Alexandrea Thornton is charged with first-degree robbery following a bank robbery and police chase on March 30, 2022 in Troy, Alabama.(Source: Troy Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama woman has been arrested following a Wednesday afternoon bank robbery in Troy, according to the Troy Police Department.

Raven Alexandrea Thornton, 34, of Pansey, was taken into custody and charged with first-degree robbery in connection to a bank heist at the Regions Bank branch on George Wallace Drive.

Police responded to the bank and were notified that the suspect was driving a blue KIA with no tag. Officers found the vehicle on Park Street, at which point they tried to initiate a traffic stop.

Thornton refused to stop for law enforcement and led officers on a chase through several neighborhoods before eventually crashing her car, the police department said. She then allegedly fled the scene of the crash but was later found hiding under a storage building behind a home on Dendron Avenue.

Troy police said multiple agencies, including the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Troy University Police Department and Alabama Pardons and Parole helped take the suspect into custody.

Thornton is now being held on bail in the amount of $150,000 at the Pike County Jail. The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms and severe storms are possible across all of Alabama Wednesday late afternoon into the...
First Alert Weather Day: Intense line of storms arriving soon
FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept....
Sandy Hook families reject Alex Jones settlement offer
Alisaya Danita Thompson-Dixon, 44, was sentenced Monday to serve just over three years in...
Montgomery tax preparer sentenced to federal prison
161 people were also arrested over the weekend
78 people from Alabama arrested during chaotic Florida spring break weekend
Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham discusses the role one of his off-duty officers...
Sheriff: Off-duty Montgomery deputy, shot 5 times, returns fire, killing own father

Latest News

One Shot Turkey Hunt winners announced
One Shot Turkey Hunt winners announced
Ivey meets with pharmacy students
Gov. Ivey meets with pharmacy students
Senate committee passes education budget
Senate committee passes education budget
Severe weather expected to impact Alabama
Severe weather expected to impact Alabama
Storms and severe storms are possible across all of Alabama Wednesday late afternoon into the...
First Alert Weather Day: Intense line of storms arriving soon