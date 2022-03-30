Woman arrested after Troy bank robbery, police chase

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama woman has been arrested following a Wednesday afternoon bank robbery in Troy, according to the Troy Police Department.

Raven Alexandrea Thornton, 34, of Pansey, was taken into custody and charged with first-degree robbery in connection to a bank heist at the Regions Bank branch on George Wallace Drive.

Police responded to the bank and were notified that the suspect was driving a blue KIA with no tag. Officers found the vehicle on Park Street, at which point they tried to initiate a traffic stop.

Thornton refused to stop for law enforcement and led officers on a chase through several neighborhoods before eventually crashing her car, the police department said. She then allegedly fled the scene of the crash but was later found hiding under a storage building behind a home on Dendron Avenue.

Troy police said multiple agencies, including the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Troy University Police Department and Alabama Pardons and Parole helped take the suspect into custody.

Thornton is now being held on bail in the amount of $150,000 at the Pike County Jail. The case remains under investigation.

