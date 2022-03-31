$1k reward offered in arrest of capital murder suspect

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a Montgomery capital murder suspect.

According to CrimeStoppers, Montgomery police are searching for 20-year-old Diego Barrera. Barrera is wanted in the March 12 shooting death of 39-year-old Carlos Jones on Upper Wetumpka Road.

Police say the shooting happened near an apartment complex. At the scene, officers found Jones was found with a fatal gunshot wound to the upper chest.

During the investigation, police say Barrera was identified as a suspect. At this time, he has not been taken into custody.

Anyone with information on Barrera’s whereabouts should immediately call the police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

