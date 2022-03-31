2nd suspect arrested in Autaugaville shooting that killed 1, injured 3

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A second suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a March 12 Autaugaville shooting that left three people injured and a fourth person dead, according to court filings.

Cedric Maurice Long, aka “Fatt”, 28, of Millbrook, was arrested Thursday by a U.S. Marshal’s Service fugitive task force and charged with murder, second-degree assault and discharging a firearm into an occupied building.

Long’s arrest follows that of Jermichael “Mike Mike” Nixon, 27, of Autaugaville, who was taken into custody on the same charges on Monday.

Investigators said a 2008 Cadillac SUV approached the intersection of N. Pickett Street and Tyus Street around 9 p.m. that Saturday at which point gunshots were fired from the vehicle at a crowd of people who had gathered for a social event. The sheriff’s office said its investigation found that several people in the crowd returned fire at the SUV.

When the gunshots were finished, three people were suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and a fourth, 22-year-old Cameron J. Motley, also of Autaugaville, was in critical condition. He was flown by medical helicopter to a Montgomery hospital, then transferred to a Birmingham hospital where he later died.

Court documents indicate the situation that led to that evening’s fatal shooting started earlier in the day when, around noon, Nixon went to the home to confront a man about property he believed had been stolen from him.

Filings indicate Nixon left the home but later returned with Long and Motley, at which time they went into the home, while armed, to demand to know where the man was whom Nixon had earlier confronted. Nixon, Long and Motley ultimately left again, though court documents noted Nixon allegedly advised “he would be back.”

The shooting happened when the three men returned at 9 p.m. in Motely’s SUV, the filings stated. The filings also reveal that the victims included two females who were inside the home, as well as a person standing in the yard, and that Motely was fatally struck in the torso and head by those returning fire.

After the shooting, the SUV drove into the back yard of the residence where it struck a large propane tank before coming to rest, the filings noted.

Two witnesses who have known Nixon “for years” positively identified him as the person who fired the first shots during the incident, one filing stated.

Additional court documents indicate an eyewitness picked Long out of a line-up as being one of the three men who had earlier come to the home. Additionally, the affidavit notes that Long’s wallet and Alabama state identification card were found inside the crashed SUV.

Nixon and Long are both being held on bail amounts of $590,000 at the Autauga Metro Jail.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.