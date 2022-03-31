Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Alabama infrastructure gets C- grade from civil engineering group

Alabama's infrastructure report card was released Thursday morning. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s infrastructure report card was released Thursday morning.

The report from the Alabama Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers analyzes 12 categories. The state’s grade this year is a C-. That’s the same as the last report card back in 2015.

Of those 12 categories, one was not assessed with a grade due to incomplete. Three were in good condition, five are in mediocre condition and three are in poor condition.

“You can’t get to where you want to go if you do not understand where you’re at. And so for me, I mean, this was enlightening to find out, you know where we improve and I grew up in the railroad industry glad to say we got to be, but obviously, in wastewater we got some room for improvement. So this is very helpful,” Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth.

According to the report card, one way to raise the grade is to improve the resilience and sustainability of infrastructure and the safety and security of communities to prepare for the future.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms and severe storms are possible across all of Alabama Wednesday late afternoon into the...
First Alert Weather Day: Powerful storms crossing the state
2 people have been charged in a Montgomery armed carjacking. (Pictured: Scott, Moore)
2 charged in Montgomery armed carjacking
Damage to homes in Choctaw County after overnight severe storms.
Severe storms sweep over Alabama leaving behind damage
Raven Alexandrea Thornton is charged with first-degree robbery following a bank robbery and...
Woman arrested after Troy bank robbery, police chase
John Brandon Harris, 31, is charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle in Montgomery on...
Man charged with shooting into occupied Alabama Power vehicle

Latest News

The Department of Justice is inviting residents to a series of community meetings as it...
DOJ to hold community meetings into Lowndes County wastewater problems
First Alert 12
Quieter weather pattern as we move into April
Updated look at the hour-by-hour forecast for the first few days of April.
Updated look at the hour-by-hour forecast for the first few days of April.
Tallassee High School chamber choir performs in Capitol rotunda
Tallassee High School chamber choir performs in Capitol rotunda
Medals from 2022 World Games shown in Montgomery
Medals from 2022 World Games shown in Montgomery