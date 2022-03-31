Alabama infrastructure gets C- grade from civil engineering group

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s infrastructure report card was released Thursday morning.

The report from the Alabama Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers analyzes 12 categories. The state’s grade this year is a C-. That’s the same as the last report card back in 2015.

Of those 12 categories, one was not assessed with a grade due to incomplete. Three were in good condition, five are in mediocre condition and three are in poor condition.

“You can’t get to where you want to go if you do not understand where you’re at. And so for me, I mean, this was enlightening to find out, you know where we improve and I grew up in the railroad industry glad to say we got to be, but obviously, in wastewater we got some room for improvement. So this is very helpful,” Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth.

According to the report card, one way to raise the grade is to improve the resilience and sustainability of infrastructure and the safety and security of communities to prepare for the future.

