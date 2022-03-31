Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Amazon Union vote in Bessemer still undecided due to challenged ballots

A vote to unionize Amazon’s facility in Bessemer will come down to 416 challenged ballots.
A vote to unionize Amazon’s facility in Bessemer will come down to 416 challenged ballots.(Source: WBRC)
By David Buchholz
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A vote to unionize Amazon’s facility in Bessemer will come down to 416 challenged ballots.

Results were counted by the National Labor Relations Board on Thursday, March 31.

993 employees voted against unionization, 875 voted in favor.

Because the difference in the vote is within the margin of challenged ballots, the NLRB will hold a hearing and adjudicate whether those ballots are valid.

Both Amazon and the Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union (RWDSU) can challenge a ballot if they believe the person who cast it voted improperly for a variety of reasons. Those could include that the person who cast it is a supervisor, or no longer works at the facility.

There is no date scheduled for the adjudication hearing, but it should be held within the next few weeks.

Amazon and RWDSU can also contest the validity of the election, they must file objections by April 7, 2022.

This is the second unionization vote for the facility, another was held last year, but RWDSU successfully contested those results.

Tally of Ballots according to NLRB:

Approximate number of eligible voters: 6,153

Number of void ballots: 59

Number of votes cast for the Petitioner, RWDSU: 875

Number of votes cast against participating labor organization: 993

Number of valid votes counted: 1,868

Number of challenged ballots: 416

Number of valid votes counted plus challenged ballots: 2,284

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms and severe storms are possible across all of Alabama Wednesday late afternoon into the...
First Alert Weather Day: Powerful storms crossing the state
2 people have been charged in a Montgomery armed carjacking. (Pictured: Scott, Moore)
2 charged in Montgomery armed carjacking
Damage to homes in Choctaw County after overnight severe storms.
Severe storms sweep over Alabama leaving behind damage
Raven Alexandrea Thornton is charged with first-degree robbery following a bank robbery and...
Woman arrested after Troy bank robbery, police chase
John Brandon Harris, 31, is charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle in Montgomery on...
Man charged with shooting into occupied Alabama Power vehicle

Latest News

Possible tornado leaves damage in Wilcox County
Possible tornado leaves damage in Wilcox County
War continues amid peace talks between Russia, Ukraine
War continues amid peace talks between Russia, Ukraine
Advocates push bill to ban sex-change drugs, surgery for healthy children
Advocates push bill to ban sex-change drugs, surgery for healthy children
Food giveaway at Paterson Field in Montgomery
Food giveaway at Paterson Field in Montgomery