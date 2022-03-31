Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Expert explains why there is a cat food shortage

A professor and supply chain expert explains why there is a cat food shortage.
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - There’s a cat food shortage, and an Iowa State University professor says COVID-19 supply chain issues are to blame.

Specifically, supply chain professor Jonathan Phares points to the shortage of meat used in cat food.

He also said there has been an increase in cat adoptions since the pandemic began in 2020.

Most pet adoptions saw a spike and dropoff. Cats, however, continue to be adopted at the same rate as their pandemic highs.

“What we know in supply chains is that small changes have big impacts, and they can be very hard to recover from because demand doesn’t decrease,” Phares said.

Phares also said aluminum, which most wet cat food is packaged in, is also in short supply.

He notes online pet retailers like Chewy have done away with aluminum packaging to fight the cat food shortage.

Copyright 2022 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms and severe storms are possible across all of Alabama Wednesday late afternoon into the...
First Alert Weather Day: Powerful storms crossing the state
2 people have been charged in a Montgomery armed carjacking. (Pictured: Scott, Moore)
2 charged in Montgomery armed carjacking
Damage to homes in Choctaw County after overnight severe storms.
Severe storms sweep over Alabama leaving behind damage
Raven Alexandrea Thornton is charged with first-degree robbery following a bank robbery and...
Woman arrested after Troy bank robbery, police chase
John Brandon Harris, 31, is charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle in Montgomery on...
Man charged with shooting into occupied Alabama Power vehicle

Latest News

FILE - A nurse checks on IV fluids while talking to a COVID-19 patient at Providence Holy Cross...
COVID pandemic’s end may bring turbulence for US health care
Food giveaway at Paterson Field in Montgomery
Food giveaway at Paterson Field in Montgomery
A California community reacts to a driver shot while in a vehicle in California.
Car riddled with bullets, driver escapes in small California community
Alabama's infrastructure gets a C-
Alabama's infrastructure gets a C-
Storms damage Lowndes Academy; school closed Thursday and Friday
Storms damage Lowndes Academy; school closed Thursday and Friday