Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Fox News hires Caitlyn Jenner as contributor and commentator

Caitlyn Jenner arrives at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on...
Caitlyn Jenner arrives at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, in West Hollywood, Calif.(Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel says it has hired Caitlyn Jenner as a contributor, with her first appearance set for Thursday on Sean Hannity’s program.

Jenner, the former Olympic decathlete, ran an unsuccessful campaign for California governor last year. The network said she’ll offer commentary and analysis across various Fox News Media platforms.

“Caitlyn’s story is an inspiration to us all,” said Suzanne Scott, Fox News Media CEO. “She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience.”

Jenner won the Olympic gold medal in the decathlon in 1976. She later came out as a transgender and identifies as a female.

She said in a statement she was “humbled by this unique opportunity” to speak directly to Fox’s audience.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms and severe storms are possible across all of Alabama Wednesday late afternoon into the...
First Alert Weather Day: Powerful storms crossing the state
2 people have been charged in a Montgomery armed carjacking. (Pictured: Scott, Moore)
2 charged in Montgomery armed carjacking
Raven Alexandrea Thornton is charged with first-degree robbery following a bank robbery and...
Woman arrested after Troy bank robbery, police chase
Damage to homes in Choctaw County after overnight severe storms.
Severe storms sweep over Alabama leaving behind damage
John Brandon Harris, 31, is charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle in Montgomery on...
Man charged with shooting into occupied Alabama Power vehicle

Latest News

Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Sevier County wildfire grows to 3,700 acres, 5% contained
The city of Montgomery is taking more steps to address neighborhood blight.
New ordinance to discuss blight in Montgomery
One person injured after storms hit University of Montevallo
1 injured after storms at University of Montevallo; 3 campus buildings damaged
President Joe Biden on Thursday is announcing new measures aimed at making the federal...
Biden commemorates Transgender Day of Visibility, calls GOP bills ‘wrong’
Knowing the steps to take with insurance if storm damages your home
Knowing the steps to take with insurance if storm damages your home