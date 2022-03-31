Man charged in Auburn shooting that left 2 dead, 1 injured

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police say a man has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting that happened earlier this month, leaving two people dead and one injured.

37-year-old Carl Mack Kitchens, of Columbus, was arrested Thursday on felony warrants by Auburn police and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. He is charged with two counts of capital murder and two counts of attempted murder.

During an investigation, police say Kitchens was developed as a second suspect in the deadly shooting which happened on Commerce Drive on March 7.

Authorities say the initial suspect, 31-year-old Markevious Donta Yancie, was killed in the shooting.

Kitchens is being held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail, awaiting extradition to Lee County.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Auburn police at 334-501-3140 or the agency’s tip line at 334-246-1391.

