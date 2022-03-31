Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Montgomery seeks blight ordinance for dilapidated buildings

Abandoned homes on Longview Street in Montgomery.
Abandoned homes on Longview Street in Montgomery.(Source: WSFA)
By Ashley Bowerman
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery is taking more steps to address neighborhood blight.

Wednesday evening, a Montgomery City Council ad hoc committee met to discuss implementing an ordinance that would give the city more flexibility to address the dozens of vacant, dilapidated homes and commercial buildings across the city.

Abandoned, boarded up homes have been an eyesore to the community for years. Neighbors say those eyesores lower property value and welcome in criminal activity.

“These types of structures invite criminal activity, criminal activity that we do not need,” said Marion Ackley, president of the Highland Park Home Owners Association. “Something must be done.”

Ackley stood on Longview Street in her neighborhood, pointing to the number of vacant and boarded up homes down the block. All of which were just feet away from a day care.

“We have children that have to maybe walk up and down this street to get to school. Do you know how unsafe that is?” Ackley said.

The city has torn down 180 dilapidated homes over the years, but dozens remain.

A lot of these buildings are heir properties, under state control or are houses that owners failed to pay properties taxes on. This legally gives the city little wiggle room for solutions, but a new ordinance could help.

“It would allow us to bring those property owners to the table, give us an opportunity to ask what the action plan is, and actually make them follow through with what they said they were going to do with those properties,” said District 6 City Councilmen Oronde Mitchell.

Mitchell also says a bill working its way through the Statehouse - SB 335 - that would create a blight review board to hold owners accountable.

“It will actually send those letters to the review board, the review board would hear what they are doing with their property, then they will either give them a time frame to make sure they are actually doing something with those properties,” Mitchell said.

The city is also discussing the implementation of a land bank.

“Land banks just give the city the opportunity to buy some of those properties,” Mitchell said.

The city says this won’t be a quick fix, but Mitchell assures the city that improvements are in the works.

“You will start seeing less buildings that are boarded up,” Mitchell said. “Montgomery is an up and coming city and we want to make sure that when you drive through your neighborhood, when you’re going shopping, that you don’t see those boarded up or abandoned buildings.”

The ordinance is in its final stages of completion. The city’s legal department has to review it before it can go before the council in May.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms and severe storms are possible across all of Alabama Wednesday late afternoon into the...
First Alert Weather Day: Intense line of storms arriving soon
FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept....
Sandy Hook families reject Alex Jones settlement offer
Alisaya Danita Thompson-Dixon, 44, was sentenced Monday to serve just over three years in...
Montgomery tax preparer sentenced to federal prison
2 people have been charged in a Montgomery armed carjacking. (Pictured: Scott, Moore)
2 charged in Montgomery armed carjacking
161 people were also arrested over the weekend
78 people from Alabama arrested during chaotic Florida spring break weekend

Latest News

Storm damage from Barbour County on March 9.
Insurance expert shares tips on filing a claim after severe weather
Hundreds of pharmacy students from Auburn and Samford University made their way to the capital...
Alabama Pharmacy Association hosts student legislative advocacy day
One Shot Turkey Hunt winners announced
One Shot Turkey Hunt winners announced
Ivey meets with pharmacy students
Gov. Ivey meets with pharmacy students