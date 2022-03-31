Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Much quieter pattern about to kick off

Cooler temperatures and dry weather through the weekend
Skies clear with a slight breeze today. It'll be warmer in Southeast Alabama.
Skies clear with a slight breeze today. It'll be warmer in Southeast Alabama.(WSFA 12 News)
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:53 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An active evening and night with numerous severe weather warnings and reports of tornadoes and wind damage across Alabama. That system is departing to our east, but some leftover rain will impact far eastern and southeastern parts of the state through 7-8 a.m.

A slight chance of rain Saturday in South Alabama.
A slight chance of rain Saturday in South Alabama.(WSFA 12 News)

After that we’re looking at a day with decreasing clouds and plenty of afternoon sunshine. A slight breeze will attempt to usher in cooler air, but we will still hit the 70s in many places. Those north and west of Montgomery may hold in the upper 60s.

A string of cool nights and comfortable days will last through early next week. Overnight lows will dip down into the 40s each night, and afternoon highs will be spent in the upper 60s Friday and 70s this weekend.

A chance of rain exists Saturday, especially in southern Alabama. Many will stay dry.
A chance of rain exists Saturday, especially in southern Alabama. Many will stay dry.(WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures warm back up into the 80s on Monday, dip into the 70s on Tuesday and rise back into the 80s for Wednesday.

Plenty of sun is in the forecast through Monday, but some extra cloudiness will be present Saturday as a disturbance pushes by to our south. This could send some showers into South Alabama, but most models keep us all entirely dry.

It will be a bit cooler.
It will be a bit cooler.(WSFA 12 News)

Our next legitimate chance of rain and thunderstorms comes next Monday night through Wednesday, with the highest coverage Tuesday and Tuesday night.

It’s too early to talk specifics, but widespread rain and storms is a good bet. Heavy rainfall and perhaps a strong storm risk may be a part of this system. Be sure to check back for updates as we get closer!

Rain is a good bet next Monday night through Wednesday.
Rain is a good bet next Monday night through Wednesday.(WSFA 12 News)

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms and severe storms are possible across all of Alabama Wednesday late afternoon into the...
First Alert Weather Day: Powerful storms crossing the state
2 people have been charged in a Montgomery armed carjacking. (Pictured: Scott, Moore)
2 charged in Montgomery armed carjacking
Raven Alexandrea Thornton is charged with first-degree robbery following a bank robbery and...
Woman arrested after Troy bank robbery, police chase
John Brandon Harris, 31, is charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle in Montgomery on...
Man charged with shooting into occupied Alabama Power vehicle
Alisaya Danita Thompson-Dixon, 44, was sentenced Monday to serve just over three years in...
Montgomery tax preparer sentenced to federal prison

Latest News

Autauga County EMA director describes severe weather aftermath
Autauga County EMA director describes severe weather aftermath
Elmore County EMA director talks overnight severe weather
Elmore County EMA director talks overnight severe weather
Storms and severe storms are possible across all of Alabama Wednesday late afternoon into the...
First Alert Weather Day: Powerful storms crossing the state
One person injured after storms hit University of Montevallo
One injured after storms at University of Montevallo