Much quieter pattern about to kick off

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An active evening and night with numerous severe weather warnings and reports of tornadoes and wind damage across Alabama. That system is departing to our east, but some leftover rain will impact far eastern and southeastern parts of the state through 7-8 a.m.

A slight chance of rain Saturday in South Alabama. (WSFA 12 News)

After that we’re looking at a day with decreasing clouds and plenty of afternoon sunshine. A slight breeze will attempt to usher in cooler air, but we will still hit the 70s in many places. Those north and west of Montgomery may hold in the upper 60s.

A string of cool nights and comfortable days will last through early next week. Overnight lows will dip down into the 40s each night, and afternoon highs will be spent in the upper 60s Friday and 70s this weekend.

A chance of rain exists Saturday, especially in southern Alabama. Many will stay dry. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures warm back up into the 80s on Monday, dip into the 70s on Tuesday and rise back into the 80s for Wednesday.

Plenty of sun is in the forecast through Monday, but some extra cloudiness will be present Saturday as a disturbance pushes by to our south. This could send some showers into South Alabama, but most models keep us all entirely dry.

It will be a bit cooler. (WSFA 12 News)

Our next legitimate chance of rain and thunderstorms comes next Monday night through Wednesday, with the highest coverage Tuesday and Tuesday night.

It’s too early to talk specifics, but widespread rain and storms is a good bet. Heavy rainfall and perhaps a strong storm risk may be a part of this system. Be sure to check back for updates as we get closer!

Rain is a good bet next Monday night through Wednesday. (WSFA 12 News)

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.