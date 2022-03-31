Multiple agencies search for missing swimmer in Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The U.S. Coast Guard and partner agencies are searching for a missing swimmer Thursday near 1100 West Beach Blvd. in Gulf Shores.

The missing swimmer was described as a 20-year-old Caucasian male wearing an orange swimsuit.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a call from a good Samaritan at 7:36 p.m. on Wednesday of a swimmer entering the water and not resurfacing after going under a wave. The watchstanders coordinated the launch of two Coast Guard rescue crews to assist partner agencies with the search.

Involved in the search are:

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans

Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island

Gulf Shores Police Department

Gulf Shores Fire and Rescue

Alabama Marine Resources Division

If you have any information, call Coast Guard Sector Mobile Command Center at (251) 441-6215.

