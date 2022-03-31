One injured after storms at University of Montevallo

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the University of Montevallo say one person suffered an injury after storms on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

Officials say the person injured suffered minor injuries. Campus police are currently assessing the damage done at the University.

