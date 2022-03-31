Advertise
Prattville police probe apparent targeted shooting of teen

This is the second shooting on Jones Street in a matter of weeks
The Prattville Police Department is investigating what it believes was a targeted shooting that...
The Prattville Police Department is investigating what it believes was a targeted shooting that injured a juvenile.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is investigating what it believes was a targeted shooting that injured a juvenile.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Jones Street around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on reports of shots having been fired. While en-route to the scene, officers were notified by dispatchers that a juvenile had been found in the 200 block of Gardner Road and was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the left arm.

Investigators located and spoke to the 16-year-old boy, who told them he’d been at his home on Jones Street when an unknown person or persons fired multiple shots at him, resulting in the injury to his arm.

The victim was taken to a Montgomery hospital for treatment.

While the investigation is ongoing, Prattville police said they have developed a person of interest in the case and do not believe the shooting was random. A motive has not been released.

The shooting happened on the same street and block as another shooting on March 11 that turned fatal. WSFA 12 News has reached out to the Prattville Police Department to determine if the two cases are connected.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

