Severe storms sweep over Alabama leaving behind damage

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Severe storms swept across Alabama overnight, leaving damaged homes, downed trees and power outages.

In Wilcox County, specifically in Camden, several roads are blocked, and some homes and vehicles were damaged in the severe weather. It is unclear if a tornado caused the damage. Still, Emergency Management Agency Director Melissa Dove said they had reports of a roar around the time the damage occurred.

[VIDEO: Elmore County EMA director talks overnight severe weather]

A mobile home in Brierfield, located in Bibb County, was destroyed during the storms. A woman who was stuck inside the home had to be rescued. Family members expect her to be okay.

At least two tornadoes were reported in Tuscaloosa county. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported in that area. However, a person was injured after a possible tornado struck Montevallo’s campus. Damage was also reported to the roof of Brooke Hall.

3/31/22 1:55AM Severe Weather Update Overnight we had several reporting some type of damage to homes in their areas and... Posted by Choctaw County EMA (Emergency Management Agency) on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

In Shelby county, there are reports of damaged homes, snapped trees, and thousands of residents without power.

In Sumter County, there was significant damage in Livingston. According to the EMA’s office, the Rush Medical Group office sustained structural damage just east of the University of West Alabama.

Several trees were down in Marengo County, some blocking roadways. According to the Marengo County EMA, the Faunsdale co-op sustained roof damage from a possible tornado.

[VIDEO: Autauga County EMA director describes severe weather aftermath]

In Montgomery, several customers are without power after the storm caused downed trees and power lines. According to Alabama Power, at least 170 customers in the capital city remain without power.

Approximately 32,000 customers are without power statewide as of 5 a.m. Alabama Power said crews are working to restore power.

Important safety reminders from Alabama Power:

Stay away from downed lines. Do not drive over lines or under low-hanging lines. Always assume power lines are energized.

Keep children and pets away from downed lines.

Stay clear of areas with fallen trees or limbs where downed lines may be hidden.

Exercise caution near chain link fences. Dangerous lines may touch the metal.

Avoid stepping in puddles and standing water after a storm as they may be touching hidden, downed power lines and be electrified.

DO NOT attempt to remove tree limbs or anything else caught in power lines. Call us at 1-800-888-2726 or contact a local law enforcement agency if downed lines are spotted.

If you have damage reports or photos, upload them to our website by going to wsfa.com/submit.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.