Tuskegee man identified as burglary, theft suspect in Opelika

Tuskegee man identified as burglary suspect in Opelika
Tuskegee man identified as burglary suspect in Opelika
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police have identified a burglary suspect and now need the public’s help in locating him.

43-year-old Micah Joshua Williams, of Tuskegee, has been identified as the suspect involved in the theft of a green 2018 Ford F-150 XLT from Fairway Auto Brokers on March 21.

He is wanted for third degree burglary and first degree theft of property - both related to that incident.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Williams, call the Opelika police or CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867).

