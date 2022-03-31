Wilcox County EMA: Concern continues over radar gap

WILCOX COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - After yet another round of severe weather overnight across Alabama, Wilcox County’s EMA Director is expressing continued concern about the “radar gap.”

Several roads remain blocked in Wilcox County, specifically in Camden, and some homes and vehicles were damaged in Wednesday’s severe weather. It is unclear if a tornado caused the damage, but Emergency Management Agency Director Melissa Dove said they had reports of a roar around the time the damage occurred.

The county is just one part of the state that sits in what meteorologists call the “radar gap.” The gap refers to areas in the state where weather radar either doesn’t reach or is on the edge and doesn’t provide accurate information.

Dove said Wednesday’s overnight severe storms are another example of the area’s need.

“We put out, you know, all the information that we could on social media,” Dove said. “Everybody is kind of scared of these things now.”

Dove said a radar would have given the community better coverage. It’s estimated a $1.4 million radar that would eliminate the gap, but installing the new radar would take time. The right people from Washington down to the state and local levels would also have to be on board.

There is cautious optimism that the new radar will be in place one year from now in terms of a timetable. But, it does appear the idea is gaining traction. A group consisting of meteorologists, federal and local EMA leaders, and Chief Meteorologist Josh Johnson met in Wilcox County in December 2021 to talk about eliminating the coverage gap.

Until then, Dove encourages residents to remain weather aware.

“Continue to be weather aware and have those multiple ways of receiving warnings and receiving information just to keep us safe,” Dove said.

