Annual Eufaula Pilgrimage happening this weekend

(Source: Eufaula Pilgrimage)
(Source: Eufaula Pilgrimage)(WTVY News 4)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WSFA) - The state’s oldest tour of homes is taking place this weekend. The annual Eufaula Historic Pilgrimage will start on Friday and run through Sunday.

WSFA 12 News Meteorologist Nick Gunter will be live in Eufaula bringing you the latest on-air and online.

There are 700 structures on the national historic register in Eufaula. During this weekend’s festivities, there will be a total of 14 antebellum homes opening their doors.

Below is a schedule of the events:

Friday

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.- Ticket office open at First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Antique Show- Tickets can be purchased through the Chamber of Commerce

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Daytime Tours:

  • Pilgrimage Homes
  • Shorter Cemetery
  • St. James Episcopal Church,
  • 1st Presbyterian Church
  • St. Luke AME Church

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Carnegie Library: 217 N. Eufaula Ave.

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Photo Exhibit

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tour by Director

11 a.m. Firing of the cannon: Honan Home

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Afternoon Tea, $25 ticket, Shorter Mansion (reservations only)

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.  Tablescape Party, $25 ticket, St. James Episcopal Church (wine/heavy hors d’oeuvres)

6 p.m. to 9 p.m.  Candlelight Tour of Homes

Saturday

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.- Ticket office open at First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Antique Show- Tickets can be purchased through the Chamber of Commerce

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Daytime Tours:

  • Pilgrimage Art Walk - Downtown Eufaula, Broad St (free)
  • Shorter Cemetery
  • St. James Episcopal Church (also open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.)
  • 1st Presbyterian Church
  • St. Luke AME Church

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Carnegie Library Photo Exhibit

10 a.m. Tour by Director

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.- Tour of Homes

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.- Table Scapes - $7 ticket, Margaret Hall, St. James Episcopal Church

11 a.m.- Firing of the cannon - Honan Home

1 p.m.- Anmarie Barrie Honan Scholarship Presentation - Shorter Mansion Pavilion

1 p.m.- Jay Hinton, front porch Shorter Mansion

3 p.m. to 4 p.m.- Afternoon Tea, $25 ticket, Shorter Mansion (reservations only)

6 p.m. to 9 p.m.- Candlelight Tour of Homes

Sunday

9 a.m. to 11 a.m.- Brunch at Shorter Mansion, $25 (reservations only)

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Antique Show - $5 ticket good for 3 days, Chamber of Commerce

1 p.m. to 4 p.m.- All daytime homes, Shorter Mansion Tours

1 p.m. to 4 p.m.- Peggy Wallace Kennedy Book Signing, Shorter Mansion

To learn more about the Eufaula Pilgrimage or to get additional information on the tour times, photos, descriptions and contact information, click this link.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

