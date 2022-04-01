Advertise
Sally’s sister joins the WSFA team for April Fools’ Day!

Sally Pitts’ sister Jessica joined the last block of Alabama Live! as Sally. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday is April Fools’ Day. Did you catch our prank?

Sally Pitts’ sister Jessica joined the last block of Alabama Live! as Sally. Jessica appeared next to Amanda Curran and Jasmine Williams to start the last block of news dressed as Sally, wearing a red dress and heels that Amanda let Jessica borrow. As the footage rolled, surprise! Sally joined her sister in the studio.

Sister Swap! For April Fools, my sister did a block of news. Did we trick anyone? 😜 #AprilFools

Posted by Sally Pitts WSFA 12 News on Friday, April 1, 2022

Sally has two sisters; one is a brunette and Jessica is blonde.

Jessica gets mistaken for Sally often, and she even works in the same building that houses WSFA.

Now, Sally and Jessica are not twins. Sally said they are three years apart and have a brother between them and an older sister.

