Beautiful beginning to April

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A string of comfortable days and cool nights will last through Monday morning. Afternoon highs will be spent in the lower 70s today and the middle 70s this weekend. Overnight lows will dip down into the 40s each night.

Sunshine and comfortable temperatures today. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures warm back up into the 80s on Monday, dip into the 70s on Tuesday, rise back into the 80s Wednesday, and then fall into the 70s once again next Thursday.

How about the rain outlook? Good thing you asked!

Temperatures will be near or above average. (WSFA 12 News)

We are entirely dry for the next several days with high pressure in control. Plenty of sun is in the forecast today, a mix of sun and clouds will greet us tomorrow as a disturbance pushes by to our south, and then it’s back to sunshine for both Sunday and Monday.

The next system on our radar will arrive Monday night and last through Tuesday night.

Rain and storms are likely next Monday night through Tuesday night. (WSFA 12 News)

It will likely bring widespread rain and thunderstorms to the entire area. There will be a risk of both heavy rainfall and strong to severe storms, but exact details are yet to be determined.

We can say that rain totals of 1-3″+ are a good bet, which has prompted the Weather Prediction Center to place us in their excessive rainfall outlook for Tuesday.

Severe weather will be possible next Tuesday and Tuesday night. (WSFA 12 News)

A cold front will then swing through Wednesday and Wednesday night, bringing another -- albeit lower -- chance of showers and thunderstorms. With that front there will be another chance of strong to severe storms.

Similar to the first system on Tuesday, we can’t really dive into exact details regarding timing and threat levels.

Severe weather will be possible next Wednesday and Wednesday night. (WSFA 12 News)

Let this simply serve as a First Alert to the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms next week. We will be watching the forecast closely and will provide updates as we head through the weekend.

